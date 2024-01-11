Coach Ime Udoka said Wednesday that the Rockets are going to give Eason (lower leg) "a week or so, two weeks or so" to recover from his injury before returning to action, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Eason has already been ruled out from Wednesday's contest, marking his fifth straight absence. However, it appears that the 22-year-old forward will miss at least another week of action, although no definitive timetable was given. Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson and Jae'Sean Tate should continue to receive increased minutes in his absence.