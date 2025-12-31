Eason (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Eason is under the weather and is in jeopardy of missing Thursday's contest. If the 24-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, Josh Okogie and Jae'Sean Tate are candidates for increased playing time. Eason has started three straight games, averaging 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 assists in 25.3 minutes per game during that span.