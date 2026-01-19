Eason (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Eason is in jeopardy of missing his sixth consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain. If the 24-year-old forward isn't cleared to return, Josh Okogie would likely see increased playing time, while Jae'Sean Tate could remain in the Houston rotation. In five appearances this month, Eason has averaged 13.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 26.6 minutes per contest.