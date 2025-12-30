Eason finished Monday's 126-119 win over the Pacers with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 29 minutes.

Eason continues to supply reliable numbers in the defensive categories, and he should stick with the first unit as long as Alperen Sengun (calf) remains sidelined. Over his last five games (three starts), Eason has averaged 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 21.9 minutes per game in his last five outings.