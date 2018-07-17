Roy Hibbert: Set to retire
Hibbert announced Tuesday that he'll retire from the NBA, Ashish Mathur of Amico Hoops reports.
Hibbert stated "it's just time to move on" and "I'm good on it right now." The 31-year-old big man last played in the NBA during the 2016-2017 season for the Nuggets, although he spent the majority of his playing career with the Pacers (five seasons).
