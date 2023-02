Turell logged nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 18 minutes during Monday's 119-104 win over Greensboro.

Turell came off the bench once again Monday, but he matched his second-highest scoring total of the season during the comfortable victory. He's averaging 4.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game this season.