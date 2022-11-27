Merrill recorded 21 points (7-16 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a block across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss against Windy City.

The former Utah State standout and first overall pick of the 2022 G League Draft has been one of the Charge's most important players on offense, especially as Sharife Cooper has been struggling in the last few outings. Merrill has had some consistency issues, but he's trending in the right direction and has scored at least 19 points in three of his last four appearances.