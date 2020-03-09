Shaq Buchanan: Posts fourth-straight double-double
Buchanan finished with 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 G League loss to the Skyforce.
Buchanan posted one of his most complete performances of the season Saturday, stuffing the stat sheet for his fourth double-double in a row. Additionally, he hasn't scored fewer than 14 points in a game since Jan. 25. On the season, the 23-year-old is averaging 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 22.4 minutes per game.
