Sheldon Mac: Erupts off Canton's bench
Mac tallied 39 points (11-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes Saturday in Canton's 112-111 overtime win over Fort Wayne.
Despite coming off the bench, Mac was the star of Saturday's game, outscoring all other players on both sides by 14 points. While the outing was an impressive one for Mac, it should be viewed as an outlier within the context of his season-long production. Over 21 outings for Canton in 2019-20, Mac is averaging 14.7 points (on 48.6 percent shooting from the field) to go with 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.9 minutes.
