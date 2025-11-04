Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Another absence coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fox (hamstring) will not play Wednesday against the Lakers, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Fox continues to be ruled out of games a day in advance, which indicates he still has some hurdles to clear in his recovery. Consider him doubtful at best for Nov. 7 against the Rockets.
