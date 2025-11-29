Fox closed Friday's 139-136 victory over Denver with 15 points (6-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, 12 assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes.

The double-double was the third of the season for Fox in 10 games since making a belated 2025-26 debut due to a hamstring strain. The 27-year-old point guard has kept the Spurs' offense humming with both Victor Wembanyama (calf) and Stephon Castle (hip) sidelined, and during the five games both young stars have been out, Fox is averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 assists, 3.6 boards, 2.2 threes and 1.8 steals.