Fox accumulated 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 123-113 victory over Indiana.

Fox struggled from beyond the arc during Friday's win, but he still paced the Spurs in scoring while finishing second on the team in rebounds behind Stephon Castle (eight). Fox has scored at least 24 points in four of his last six outings, and over that span he has averaged 21.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals over 33.6 minutes per game.