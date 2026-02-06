default-cbs-image
Fox (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against Dallas, per Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio.

Fox is dealing with back soreness, clouding his status for Saturday. The Spurs should have a better idea on how the star guard is feeling depending on his ability to make it through Saturday's pregame warmups. Dylan Harper would figure to be the direct fantasy beneficiary if Fox is unable to play.

