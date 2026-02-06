Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fox (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against Dallas, per Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio.
Fox is dealing with back soreness, clouding his status for Saturday. The Spurs should have a better idea on how the star guard is feeling depending on his ability to make it through Saturday's pregame warmups. Dylan Harper would figure to be the direct fantasy beneficiary if Fox is unable to play.
More News
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Strong campaign continues•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Double-doubles in Sunday's win•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Dishes out eight assists in victory•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Pours in game-high 31 in win•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Double-doubles in win•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Notches 14 points in loss•