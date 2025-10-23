default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Fox (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Fox will remain sidelined due to a hamstring injury. The next chance for the veteran guard to get back on the floor will be Sunday against the Nets. Stephon Castle, Jordan McLaughlin and Dylan Harper will continue to shoulder the load in the backcourt.

More News