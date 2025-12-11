Vassell provided eight points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-119 victory over the Lakers.

Vassell scored single digits for the second straight game, continuing to feel the effect of the returning Stephon Castle. In two games since Castle's return, Vassell has averaged 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals, well below his season numbers. While he will likely be better than this, it does appear that his high point may have come and gone.