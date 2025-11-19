Vassell closed Tuesday's 111-101 victory over the Grizzlies with 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes.

Vassell did not have a great shooting night but contributed in other ways, tacking two steals and blocking two shots. With Stephon Castle (hip) and Victor Wembanyama (calf) out for extended periods of time, Vassell is expected to take on a heavier workload in the meantime.