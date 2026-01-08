Harper posted two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 107-91 victory over the Lakers.

This was a tough showing for the rookie, and even with Devin Vassell (thigh) out of the lineup, the competition for touches remains very high. Over his last eight outings, Harper ranks outside the top-200 in nine-category fantasy formats with 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 three-pointers.