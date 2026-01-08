Spurs' Dylan Harper: Posts dud in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harper posted two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 107-91 victory over the Lakers.
This was a tough showing for the rookie, and even with Devin Vassell (thigh) out of the lineup, the competition for touches remains very high. Over his last eight outings, Harper ranks outside the top-200 in nine-category fantasy formats with 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 three-pointers.
More News
-
Spurs' Dylan Harper: Chips in 22 points off bench•
-
Spurs' Dylan Harper: Logs 11 points from bench•
-
Spurs' Dylan Harper: Can't find shooting touch Sunday•
-
Spurs' Dylan Harper: Drops team-high 21 points in loss•
-
Spurs' Dylan Harper: Bounces back in win•
-
Spurs' Dylan Harper: Woeful shooting in loss•