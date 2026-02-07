This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Moving back to bench
Barnes isn't part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Dallas.
Barnes has bounced in and out of the starting lineup recently, but the Spurs will opt for Stephon Castle in the first unit Saturday. Barnes has played 25 and 30 minutes, respectively, in his last two appearances off the bench.