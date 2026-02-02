Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes will start Sunday's game against the Magic.
Barnes will return to the starting lineup due to Stephon Castle (thigh) being out of the lineup. Over his last five starts, Barnes holds averages of 6.4 points, 2.0 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per contest.
