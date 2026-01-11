Johnson recorded 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 100-95 victory over Boston.

The double-double was his fourth of the season. Johnson has seen a larger role in the rotation while Devin Vassell (thigh) has been on the shelf, and in six games since Vassell was injured, Johnson is averaging 16.3 points, 7.2 boards, 1.5 threes and 1.0 steals in 27.5 minutes a contest while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor.