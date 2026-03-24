Johnson chipped in 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes during Monday's 136-111 win over the Heat.

Johnson continued his strong scoring contributions, topping 20 points for the second straight game. The wing has now reached the 20-point mark 12 times this season, with three of those performances coming in March. While the 26-year-old no longer averages 22.0 points or starts every game like he did during the 2022-23 campaign, Johnson remains a key bench piece capable of providing a scoring punch for a Spurs team with aspirations of making a deep run in the postseason.