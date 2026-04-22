Johnson provided seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Though he's considered one of the favorites for the 2025-26 Sixth Man of the Year award, Johnson hasn't made a big impact so far this postseason. After scoring in double figures in each of his final 12 regular-season contests, the seventh-year swingman has scored in single digits through two playoff games.