Johnson supplied 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 123-85 victory over the Warriors.

Johnson brought his usual energy off the bench for San Antonio, scoring 18 points in 25 minutes. The veteran has been a steady scorer for the second unit, and nights like Friday show why the Spurs keep him in that role instead of the starting lineup. With so much depth on the wing, his minutes will depend on matchups, but his scoring makes him hard to bench.