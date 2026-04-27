Johnson supplied nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 17 minutes during Sunday's 114-93 victory over the Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Johnson continues to put up modest numbers, having failed to score double digits thus far in the playoffs. It's been a rough week for the newly crowned Sixth-Man of the Year, averaging just 6.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals. With San Antonio now leading the series 3-1, look for Johnson to try to up his efforts in Game 5.