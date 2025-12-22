Johnson ended Sunday's 124-113 victory over the Wizards with 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds in 24 minutes.

Johnson narrowly missed what would've been his third double-double of the season, providing a nice lift off the bench. The swingman is still trending in the wrong direction overall from a fantasy standpoint, with Johnson averaging 11.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 19.0 minutes per contest over his last six games.