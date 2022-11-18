Johnson is active but will not start Thursday against the Kings.
Johnson was a game-time decision due to an ankle injury but was removed from the injury report prior to tip-off. However, he will not be in the starting lineup and may be limited in some fashion Thursday. Keita Bates-Diop will draw the start at the small forward position.
