Walker had his qualifying offer pulled by the Spurs, making him an unrestricted free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Initially, Walker was going to be restricted, but it appears the Spurs are fine letting him walk without contest. Last season, Walker averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23.0 minutes. He struggled with efficiency, shooting 40.7 percent from the field, 31.4 percent from three and 78.4 percent from the free-throw line. Next year will be his age 24 season. Charania says there will be a strong market for the guard immediately.