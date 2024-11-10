Castle supplied 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 111-110 loss to the Jazz.

Saturday marked a second consecutive strong performance by the rookie, who appears destined to return to a bench role as early as Monday against the Kings following a strong season debut by Devin Vassell. Castle has started three straight games for the Spurs in Jeremy Sochan's (thumb) absence and is averaging 14.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals during this brief stretch.