Castle amassed 17 points (7-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 136-98 loss to the Pacers.

While he still struggled with efficiency Saturday, Castle delivered a bounce-back performance after scoring nine points and shooting 3-for-9 from the floor during Thursday's win over the Pacers. The rookie also finished as the club's third-leading scorer behind Harrison Barnes (25 points) and Victor Wembanyama (20 points). Castle stuffed the stat sheet with a career-high six rebounds to go along with six assists, and he logged his first matchup with more than 15 points, five rebounds and five assists through 42 regular-season games.