Castle finished with 18 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 24 minutes during Saturday's 139-122 victory over the Kings.

Castle's above-average rebound result offset a low shot volume to give the standout guard a respectable fantasy total in the decisive win. Castle and De'Aaron Fox both finished with less than 30 minutes of playing time and were pulled late with the victory well in hand. Monday's game against the Pistons should pose a stiffer challenge for the red-hot Spurs, and it's reasonable to expect more participation from the team's backcourt in the matchup.