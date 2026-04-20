Spurs' Stephon Castle: Strong showing in Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castle posted 17 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-98 victory over the Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
The second-year guard continues to emerge as a multi-category complement to Victor Wembanyama. Two of Castle's five career triple-doubles have come in the last eight games, a stretch in which he's averaging 18.0 points, 9.3 assists, 7.8 boards and 1.8 threes while shooting 42.4 percent from downtown.
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