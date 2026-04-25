Castle closed Friday's 120-108 win over Portland in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 33 points (10-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 34 minutes.

The 33 points led all scorers on the night, as Castle stepped up for the Spurs in the absence of Victor Wembanyama (concussion). Castle is averaging 22.7 points, 5.7 assists, 5.3 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals in 35.0 minutes to begin the series, and the second-year guard could see elevated usage again in Game 4 on Sunday if Wemby doesn't get cleared to return.