Castle recorded 22 points (8-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in Saturday's 83-77 Summer League win over the Trail Blazers.

Coming off a national championship with UConn, the 6-foot-6 guard finds himself with an exciting opportunity in San Antonio. Castle is likely to begin his career as a key reserve for the Spurs while learning from the likes of Chris Paul and Devin Vassell, though a starting spot may not be out of the question depending on how he fares during training camp.