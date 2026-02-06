Castle closed with 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals across 22 minutes during Thursday's 135-123 win over the Mavericks.

Thursday marked the first time this season that Castle has been deployed off the bench, but it didn't impact his overall production. He contributed in a big way across the board, highlighted by a team-high three steals. Castle remained effective despite only logging 22 minutes, but it'll be worth monitoring whether he sticks in a bench role moving forward.