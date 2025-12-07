Castle (hip) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Castle hasn't played since Nov. 16 due to a left hip flexor strain, though he appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's game against the Pelicans. He can be considered highly questionable for that contest until the Spurs release their injury report, which is expected to come out by Sunday night. If Castle returns Monday, Julian Champagnie and David Jones Garcia will likely see a dip in playing time.