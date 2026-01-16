Castle (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Castle has appeared in every game for San Antonio since Dec. 8 but could miss Saturday's contest due to an illness. The guard has produced solid counting stats in January, averaging 15.5 points, 6.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals across eight games, though efficiency has lagged with 38.6 percent shooting from the field. If Castle can't suit up, Dylan Harper and Lindy Waters are candidates for expanded roles.