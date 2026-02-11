Castle won't return to Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to a pelvic contusion, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. He'll finish with two points (1-1 FG), seven assists, one rebound and one block across 12 minutes.

Castle blocked a dunk attempt in the second quarter but hit the floor hard before heading back to the locker room. The second-year guard faces a short turnaround if he hopes to suit up in Wednesday's game against the Warriors. If he misses additional time, Harrison Barnes and Dylan Harper would be candidates for increased playing time.