Collins produced six points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 116-93 loss to the Mavericks.

Collins didn't have his best shooting performance, as evidenced by scoring six points while attempting nine shots. Still, he made an impact in the peripheral categories, particularly as a rebounder and shot blocker. The Spurs have been tweaking their lineups constantly, but based on the recent minutes, Collins could very well remain as a bench alternative in the second half of the campaign.