Collins produced 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 104-102 win over the Suns. He also had three turnovers.

Collins is averaging 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.3 minutes across three starts in March. His three-point shot is a fading element of his game, averaging just 1.5 attempts from deep across his last 10 contests, but he was still able to score effectively Monday.