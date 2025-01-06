The Suns are expected to shift Beal to a bench role in Monday's game against the 76ers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak that has dropped them outside of the top 10 in the Western Conference standings, the 15-18 Suns will reportedly look to change up their starting five, with Beal and Jusuf Nurkic ceding spots on the top unit to Ryan Dunn and Miles Plumlee, respectively. Beal has been nursing a hip injury lately, but he's played in each of the last eight games while averaging 17.8 points and shooting 46 percent from the floor in 33.1 minutes. The move to the bench will likely lower his playing-time ceiling, but so long as he continues to see around 30 minutes in a sixth-man role, Beal's rest-of-season fantasy outlook shouldn't change dramatically.