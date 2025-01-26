Beal racked up 20 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Saturday's 119-109 victory over the Wizards.

Beal had a solid shooting night despite his lingering ankle injury. With most of the league taking a night off Sunday, Beal will have more time to rest the ankle, which has forced the veteran to miss three of his last five games. He was able to play 39 minutes against the Wizards, which indicates that he's on the right side of his recovery.