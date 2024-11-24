Coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday that Beal (calf) went through practice and did quite a bit of scrimmaging ahead of Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Both Kevin Durant (calf) and Beal have been slowly working their way back to playing form, and both of the superstars are on track for a return to game action Tuesday. The 31-year-old guard has missed the club's last five games due to a left calf strain, though he has been actively participating in 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 action during recent practices. If Beal is unable to suit up against the Lakers, Ryan Dunn should draw another start.