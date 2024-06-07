Beal underwent a minor procedure to realign his septum shortly after the Suns were eliminated from the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal broke his nose after taking an elbow from Myles Turner during the second half of a Jan. 26 loss to the Pacers and had to wear a mask for several games. He eventually ditched the mask but still had trouble breathing out of his right nostril during the final months of the campaign. After dropping 36 points on the Timberwolves in the regular-season finale, Beal averaged just 16.5 points during the opening-round series as Minnesota swept Phoenix. Beal is expected to play a key role for the Suns next season, but things are subject to change, as Phoenix fired Frank Vogel early in the offseason and quickly hired Mike Budenholzer.