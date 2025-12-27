Gillespie contributed 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 115-108 victory over the Pelicans.

Gillespie led the Suns with nine assists while logging his eighth consecutive start in the backcourt. He's averaged 15.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals during the stint with the first unit. We won't see Jalen Green (hamstring) until mid-January, making Gillespie a reliable short-term starter.