Gillespie ended with five points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 Play-In Game loss to the Trail Blazers.

Gillespie continues to put up underwhelming production, scoring single digits for the fifth time in his past six appearances. While it has been a breakout season for Gillespie, much of his success came when other players were sidelined. With the team now mostly healthy, he has shifted back to a modest role. During his recent six-game stretch, Gillespie has barely been a top 300 player, averaging 6.3 points, 1.8 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in just 22.5 minutes per game.