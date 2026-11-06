Gillespie provided six points (2-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 24 minutes during Thursday's 117-104 victory over the Magic.

Gillespie continues to be a great source of steals, now averaging 2.7 per game through the first seven games of the season. While the defensive contributions have been nothing short of spectacular, the fact is that the rest of his game has struggled. During his seven-game span to begin the season, Gillespie is also averaging just 6.7 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 25.2 minutes per contest.