Gillespie (undisclosed) totaled 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 123-119 overtime victory over New Orleans.

Gillespie made a quick stop in the locker room during the third quarter after a collision under the basket, but he was cleared to return for the start of the fourth quarter. He put together a solid all-around showing Monday, as he led the Phoenix bench in scoring and made treys. Gillespie has totaled double figures in the scoring column in six of his last seven appearances, which includes a 26-point showing Nov. 15 against the Lakers.