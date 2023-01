Lee will move back to the bench for Sunday's game against Memphis.

With Chris Paul (hip) back in action, Lee will cede his spot in the lineup after a pair of spot starts. The Louisville product averaged 17.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 threes over his last six games, and while his role will likely decline with Paul back, Lee should still be in line for a decent workload on a nightly basis.