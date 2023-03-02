Ayton notched 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 105-91 victory over the Hornets.

Ayton recorded his third straight double-double, and fifth in his last six games. His fantasy production has been a lot more consistent over the past few months. In fact, he hasn't gone two games in a row without double digit rebounds since the beginning of January. His usage is one thing that is likely to take a hit now that Kevin Durant is on the floor with them. The young center only attempted 10 shots Wednesday night (his lowest since December) and that might be a good indication of his role in this new-look offense for the rest of the season.