Booker exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's 110-103 loss to the Hawks and did not return due to an apparent right ankle injury.

Booker stepped on an opposing player's foot in the final seconds of the third quarter and limped back to the locker room. The star guard impressed before picking up the injury, posting 31 points (12-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes. His next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday against the Heat, and the Suns are expected to provide an update on his status by Saturday night.